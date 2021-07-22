Geoff Collins still impacted by long-ago encounter with Bobby Bowden

Collins said that when he was a young coach, he happened to go through Tallahassee, Fla., on a recruiting trip. He took advantage of the trip to visit a friend at Florida State who was on Bowden’s staff. As Collins and his friend were talking in a hallway in the Seminoles’ coaching offices, Bowden heard them and came out of his office to investigate.

Bowden “stopped what he was doing and came out in the hallway, introduced himself, had me come into his office and just talked to me,” Collins said Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff media event. “Where are you from? What does your family do? What are your goals in this profession?”