Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is shifting his substitution strategy for the defense this season. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is shifting his substitution strategy for the defense this season.

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

In the first three seasons of his tenure, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ commitment to playing backups was a featured aspect of his approach.

By rotating in non-starters, the reasoning went, starters could stay fresh, the backups could develop and all players would be motivated to practice hard, knowing that it wasn’t only starters who would play in games. After games, Collins often highlighted the number of defensive players who had gotten snaps. It was a differentiating characteristic of Collins’ coaching style.

This season, though, Tech will change course, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said Wednesday. Thacker said Collins has indicated to the staff that “we want guys that we truly trust on the field to play longer. So in the past, where we’ve come in here after a game and said we’ve played 25 to almost 30 defensive players, I’m not sure if that’s going to be the model this year.”

Certainly, giving more playing time to the players who are trustworthy, and less to those who aren’t, is a sound decision, particularly in a season in which the staff’s continued employment appears to be on the line. The decision could also be a reflection on the makeup of the defensive roster, specifically a shortage of trustworthy depth at certain groups or a significant gap between starter and backup.

“I feel like we’ve got enough older, mature guys that can handle the workload,” Thacker said. “I give you an example – a Jaylon King, a Charlie Thomas, an ‘Ace’ Eley – we really want those guys to carry a big load as opposed to just subbing for the purpose of subbing.”

Tech, though, has had older lineups. In fact, the Jackets’ defense has returning starters at only three of the 11 positions – cornerback Zamari Walton, Thomas and Eley – though there are other players who fit the “older, mature” label such as King and defensive end Keion White.

Thacker noted the defensive line will continue to rotate players because that position group needs to substitute to keep players fresh. And Thacker said that, at strong safety, where Derrik Allen and LaMiles Brooks are in a tight battle for the No. 1 spot, the two players will split snaps. However, those are different circumstances than rotating players for its own sake.

It is a significant shift for Collins, who since the start of the offseason has been more involved in the coaching of the defense, his area of expertise. It could be particularly beneficial in the secondary. Last season, that group had lapses stemming from communication failures and lack of trust, factors that contributed to the Jackets’ ranking last in FBS in passing-efficiency defense. Having a set group could enhance defensive backs’ cohesion and improve performance.

Thomas, a linebacker whom the Jackets will depend on for playmaking, was unsurprisingly in favor of the plan. He said he had been doing extra conditioning after practice to be ready for a heavy load.

“That’s something I look forward to,” he said. “With this being my last season, I really don’t want to come off the field. Like, I don’t want to come off the field at all.”

It is not a team-wide decision. Just minutes after Thacker spoke with media Wednesday, offensive coordinator Chip Long spoke of his preference to play backups on the offensive line, which is not the norm. Playing only starters, Long said, often leads to complacency, while playing backups helps build depth.

“It’s working by committee with a lot of positions right now,” Long said. “It keeps a lot of guys hungry and having to perform each and every day if they want to be out there in the rotation.”

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

