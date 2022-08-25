Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense

Tech, though, has had older lineups. In fact, the Jackets’ defense has returning starters at only three of the 11 positions – cornerback Zamari Walton, Thomas and Eley – though there are other players who fit the “older, mature” label such as King and defensive end Keion White.

Thacker noted the defensive line will continue to rotate players because that position group needs to substitute to keep players fresh. And Thacker said that, at strong safety, where Derrik Allen and LaMiles Brooks are in a tight battle for the No. 1 spot, the two players will split snaps. However, those are different circumstances than rotating players for its own sake.

It is a significant shift for Collins, who since the start of the offseason has been more involved in the coaching of the defense, his area of expertise. It could be particularly beneficial in the secondary. Last season, that group had lapses stemming from communication failures and lack of trust, factors that contributed to the Jackets’ ranking last in FBS in passing-efficiency defense. Having a set group could enhance defensive backs’ cohesion and improve performance.

Thomas, a linebacker whom the Jackets will depend on for playmaking, was unsurprisingly in favor of the plan. He said he had been doing extra conditioning after practice to be ready for a heavy load.

“That’s something I look forward to,” he said. “With this being my last season, I really don’t want to come off the field. Like, I don’t want to come off the field at all.”

It is not a team-wide decision. Just minutes after Thacker spoke with media Wednesday, offensive coordinator Chip Long spoke of his preference to play backups on the offensive line, which is not the norm. Playing only starters, Long said, often leads to complacency, while playing backups helps build depth.

“It’s working by committee with a lot of positions right now,” Long said. “It keeps a lot of guys hungry and having to perform each and every day if they want to be out there in the rotation.”

