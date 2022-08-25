WATCH: What you need to know from Georgia Tech’s preseason camp

With Georgia Tech’s season opener vs. Clemson fast approaching, Atlanta Journal-Constitution college football reporter Sarah K. Spencer stopped by the Yellow Jackets’ practice to break down what you need to know from preseason camp.
She’s joined by AJC Georgia Tech beat writer Ken Sugiura, who gives his take on how the Yellow Jackets are progressing while looking to bounce back after three consecutive three-win seasons.
Watch the video above and check back throughout the season as Spencer and Sugiura keep you posted on Georgia Tech football.
