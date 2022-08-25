ajc logo
WATCH: What you need to know from Georgia Tech’s preseason camp

AJC's Sarah K. Spencer takes us inside Georgia Tech's preseason camp ahead of the Yellow Jackets' opener against Clemson. Video by Ryon Horne

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

With Georgia Tech’s season opener vs. Clemson fast approaching, Atlanta Journal-Constitution college football reporter Sarah K. Spencer stopped by the Yellow Jackets’ practice to break down what you need to know from preseason camp.

She’s joined by AJC Georgia Tech beat writer Ken Sugiura, who gives his take on how the Yellow Jackets are progressing while looking to bounce back after three consecutive three-win seasons.

Watch the video above and check back throughout the season as Spencer and Sugiura keep you posted on Georgia Tech football.

