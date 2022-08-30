Geoff Collins addresses (sort of) Georgia Tech’s bowl chances

Regardless, such reticence might be particularly prudent when his job is likely on the line and such an announcement could haunt him if the Jackets can’t reach that standard. (For instance, Collins created the motto “WIN21″ before last season, which did not turn out so well when the Jackets finished 3-9.) Tech has been picked to finish sixth in the seven-team ACC Coastal Division and is projected by ESPN metrics to win 3.9 games against a most challenging schedule.

If it helps, Collins made a moderately less vague forecast prior to start of the preseason, that “if we play the brand of football that we’re capable of, I think people are going to be excited about the product on the field.”

On Tuesday, Collins also deflected a question about whether his team had reached a turning point in his fourth season, as the members of his first signing class (2020) were now entering their third season. It’s a group that includes starting quarterback Jeff Sims, starting right tackle Jordan Williams and potential starters in wide receivers Nate McCollum and Ryan King, defensive end Kyle Kennard and guard Paula Vaipulu.

In answering the question about the possibility of his team reaching a turning point, Collins did speak of his pride for the team’s bond and the way that transfers and freshmen have melded with returnees.

“But the big focus is just ourselves getting ready to play a high-quality opponent in a big-time venue,” he said. “Those kind of conversations are for other people to have. I’m just focused on this team and getting them ready to play at a high level.”

Collins did say, again, that the team “has an edge, has a demeanor about themselves, has a focus about themselves.” And he spoke of one of the team goals – “to make everybody that loves Georgia Tech football very proud of the way that they play and the way that they compete and the way that they represent” former players,” Collins said.

He also addressed a change in his planned substitution strategy for the defense. Last week, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said that the team planned to prioritize giving more snaps to the players that they trust rather than “subbing for the purpose of subbing.” In his first three seasons, Collins often rotated players heavily with the intent of keeping starters fresh and backups motivated.

Collins said that, “just certain positions, there’s maybe a bit of a gap” between starter and backup, reducing the benefit of splitting snaps between those two groups. Last week, Thacker identified safety Jaylon King and linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley as players that he wanted to play a heavy load of snaps.

As for the ATL chart, there were no significant surprises among the 63 players to make the list. Notably, there were no first-year players on the chart, a first for an opener in Collins’ tenure. Two walk-ons made the chart on offense or defense, guard Joe Fusile and linebacker Taylor McCawley. McCawley, who plays special teams, has been on the chart previously. Fusile, a redshirt freshman, is on the chart for the first time. He is expected to play in a rotation at guard against Clemson in the first game action of his career.

Collins said of McCawley, who plays on special teams, that “he’s everything that’s good and right about college football.” Fusile “has just come on and worked really, really hard to put himself in that position,” Collins said.