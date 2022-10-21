BreakingNews
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
Gabriel Fortson commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech added its first commitment since the firing of coach Geoff Collins, picking up a commitment Friday from North Cobb Christian School offensive lineman Gabriel Fortson. The three-star prospect made his announcement via social media.

Fortson, ranked the No. 65 prospect in Georgia and No. 702 nationally (247Sports Composite), becomes the second highest-ranked prospect among the 16 players committed to the 2023 class. The most recent player to commit before Fortson was Hillgrove High offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway, in late August.

Fortson, listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, also has listed scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina and N.C. State. He took an official visit to Tech in June. Fortson is teammates with fellow Tech commit Jacob Cruz, an athlete who committed in August.

