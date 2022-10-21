Gabriel Fortson commits to Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Fortson, ranked the No. 65 prospect in Georgia and No. 702 nationally (247Sports Composite), becomes the second highest-ranked prospect among the 16 players committed to the 2023 class. The most recent player to commit before Fortson was Hillgrove High offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway, in late August.

Fortson, listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, also has listed scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina and N.C. State. He took an official visit to Tech in June. Fortson is teammates with fellow Tech commit Jacob Cruz, an athlete who committed in August.