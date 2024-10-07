A kickoff time has been set for Georgia Tech’s matchup with nationally-ranked Notre Dame.
The ACC announced Monday that the Yellow Jackets and Irish are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised live by ESPN.
Notre Dame (4-1) is ranked 11th by The Associated Press despite an inexplicable loss at home to Northern Illinois in September. The Irish have wins over Texas A&M, Purdue, Miami (Ohio) and Louisville and face Stanford on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Coach Marcus Freeman’s squad went 10-3 last season and beat Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.
Tech (4-2, 2-2 ACC) beat Duke 24-14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday and has to travel to North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC) this week before facing the Irish.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Tech 30-6-1. The two programs last met in 2021 in South Bend with Notre Dame winning 55-0. The Irish won 31-13 its last trip to Atlanta in 2020.
Tech’s six wins in the series, that dates to 1922, have come in 1928, 1942, 1959, 1976, 1999 and 2007.
