Georgia Tech

Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s showdown with No. 11 Notre Dame

Yellow Jackets and Irish meet Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith (4) runs against Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
15 minutes ago

A kickoff time has been set for Georgia Tech’s matchup with nationally-ranked Notre Dame.

The ACC announced Monday that the Yellow Jackets and Irish are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised live by ESPN.

Notre Dame (4-1) is ranked 11th by The Associated Press despite an inexplicable loss at home to Northern Illinois in September. The Irish have wins over Texas A&M, Purdue, Miami (Ohio) and Louisville and face Stanford on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Coach Marcus Freeman’s squad went 10-3 last season and beat Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Tech (4-2, 2-2 ACC) beat Duke 24-14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday and has to travel to North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC) this week before facing the Irish.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Tech 30-6-1. The two programs last met in 2021 in South Bend with Notre Dame winning 55-0. The Irish won 31-13 its last trip to Atlanta in 2020.

Tech’s six wins in the series, that dates to 1922, have come in 1928, 1942, 1959, 1976, 1999 and 2007.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

