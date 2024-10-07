A kickoff time has been set for Georgia Tech’s matchup with nationally-ranked Notre Dame.

The ACC announced Monday that the Yellow Jackets and Irish are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised live by ESPN.

Notre Dame (4-1) is ranked 11th by The Associated Press despite an inexplicable loss at home to Northern Illinois in September. The Irish have wins over Texas A&M, Purdue, Miami (Ohio) and Louisville and face Stanford on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Coach Marcus Freeman’s squad went 10-3 last season and beat Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.