Future Yellow Jackets Mustaf, Sutton move closer to starting Georgia Tech careers

A St. Louis native, Sutton pledged to Tech in December. The 19-year-old left-hander was in Denver working on his game before coming to Overtime.

For Team RWE this past season, the 6-foot-8, 199-pound forward averaged 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Like Mustaf, Sutton is rated as a four-star prospect and a top-25 shooting forward nationally.

Sutton said he plans to move to Tech’s campus June 3.

“I got stronger, I got bigger and we had a great season, even though we had a tough loss at the end (in the OTE championship series),” Sutton said of his past season. “(I’ve just been) getting my jumper consistent. It’s looking good right now, but I just need to get it consistent. I just wanna bring winning to the program. That’s really it. (Tech is) just gonna let me be me and let me play my game, really.”

Tech signee Jaeden Mustaf sat out the event while he rehabs a minor ankle injury.

Listed as a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard, Mustaf committed to Tech in September and signed with the program in November. He played for City Reapers, one of eight teams in OTE’s own league, this past season and averaged 10.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Those first three totals increased to 11.1, 6.1 and 4.3 in the league’s playoffs.

Mustaf had played high school in Maryland (his father Jerrod Mustaf starred at Maryland before an NBA career) before relocating to Atlanta for the 2023-24 season. He’s now considered a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and one of the top combo guards in the 2024 recruiting class.

“I feel like I got a lot better just playing against other talented players, other high-major players. I think I definitely made the right move coming here – and our team won the championship, so nothing better than that,” said Mustaf, adding that he plans to move in on campus June 3. “I just want to come in (to Tech) and try to help lead. Even though I’m coming in as a freshman, I’m still a guard, so I feel like I still need to have a voice, gotta come in and earn my respect from everybody and just do whatever I can to help the team improve and get ready for the season. I wanna improve everything, not just one thing. Whatever it is, I gotta do I’ll try my best when I get on campus.”

Tech coach Damon Stoudamire and his assistants Karl Hobbs, Pershin Williams and B.J. Elder were present Tuesday. Arkansas coach John Calipari, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Georgia coach Mike White and Providence coach Kim English also were present. Assistant coaches from Duke, Tennessee, Vanderbilt (specifically Jon Cremins, nephew of former Tech coach Bobby Cremins), North Carolina State, Alabama, LSU and more also were there.