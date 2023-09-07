Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 27th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (1-1) travel to Somerset Academy on Friday. Alexander had three receptions for more than 50 yards last time out in a 41-0 loss to Cardinal Newman.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 2-0 on the season and are scheduled to travel to Ben Davis (Ind.) on Friday.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 2-1 this season and is off until traveling to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Sept. 15.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr officially opened the season with a 33-0 win over Landry-Walker. Edna Karr was scheduled to host Scotlandville on Thursday.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 1-1 after defeating rival Northside last time out. Canion had a 30-yard kickoff return, a 12-yard touchdown reception and a 23-yard touchdown catch in a comeback victory over Northside. The Demons travel to Valdosta on Friday.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 2-0 and host Munroe on Friday. Chandler has two carries for 23 yards and five receptions for 116 and two receiving touchdowns this season.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 1-1 this season and host Geneseo on Friday.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has nine tackles and two sacks for the 2-1 Warriors. Riverside travels to Christ Church Episcopal on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 2-0 with wins over Kell and Shiloh, respectively. The Panthers host North Gwinnett on Friday.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has eight tackles (three for a loss) for the 2-0 Crusaders. Pensacola Catholic heads to Fairhope (Ala.) on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are now 3-0 to start the season. Greco has 13 catches for 175 yards and four receiving touchdowns, three carries for 11 yards and 50 yards on punt returns. He also has six tackles on defense. The Hawks are 3-0 and next host Cedar Grove on Sept. 15.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin forced a fumble, had two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in a win over Gordo last week. Bibb County is 2-0 and hosts West Blocton on Friday.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist topped Savannah Christian last time out. Marist is 2-1 this season and hosts Woodward on Friday.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 18 receptions for 220 yards to go along with 11 carries for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Horne also had 44 return yards for the 3-0 Eagles.

CJ Jackson (LB; Tucker): Jackson and Tucker are off to a 2-0 start and travel to Dacula on Friday. Three of Jackson’s four tackles this season have been for a loss and the senior has caused a fumble, recorded two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 35-for-48 passing in two games and has thrown for 536 yards and six touchdowns. Knowles also has five runs for 37 yards and two scores. The Dragons travel to Cedar Hill on Friday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has seven carries for 33 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the 2-0 Panthers. Parkview hosts North Gwinnett on Friday.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 2-0 this season and host Dale County on Friday. Marshall had three tackles for loss in a win over Anniston last time out.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 27 carries for 124 yards for the 2-0 Sabercats. He has scored twice on the ground. Matthews has five receptions for 52 yards.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): In two games for PAC, Philo has thrown for 765 yards on 56 of 82 passing. The senior has thrown 12 touchdown passes and been picked off just once. He has also ran the ball 20 times for 83 yards and four touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines travel to Monroe Area on Friday.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince had five catches for 100 yards and TD reception in a loss to Camden County, the third consecutive game the senior has hauled in a TD grab. Prince and the Red Terrors (2-1) were scheduled to host Baker County on Thursday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine opened the 2023 campaign with a win over McDonogh 35. The Purple Knights travel to Landry-Walker on Friday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 3-0 start. The Hornets travel to Morrow on Saturday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has five tackles and has been credited with defending three passes for the 3-0 Iron Horses.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross beat Holy Cross of San Antonio, Texas, last week to officially start their season. Young had a 35-yard touchdown reception in the win.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown for the 3-0 Cougars. He also has a tackle and fumble recovery on defense.