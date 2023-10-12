Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 25 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class. Last week, Tucker defensive lineman CJ Jackson backed off his commitment to Tech. Jackson is considered a four-star prospect.

Tech’s recruiting class now ranks 30th nationally, and sixth in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“We got to keep recruiting. And we’ve got to use momentum that we gained,” Key said this week. “We’ve got to stay the course. Thursday afternoon the majority of the staff will head out to be in place and then the rest of them will head out Friday morning. I’ve got three games on Friday night. Full speed ahead.”

The Yellow Jackets have a bye before hosting Boston College on Oct. 21.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (3-4) are off until hosting Gulliver Prep on Oct. 20. Alexander also plays safety for the Wolverines.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG Academy are 5-0 on the season and host Pine Forest on Friday. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 134 yards per game and 272.2 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 6-1 this season and travels to Saluda on Friday. Boyd was named a South Carolina Football Coaches Association Class 2A player of the week for his performance in a win over Batesburg-Leesville.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr have outscored opponents 172-37 in five wins this season. The Cougars (5-0) host Jesuit on Friday.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 4-3 and is off until Oct. 20, when it travels to Eagle’s Landing. Canion had a 38-yard touchdown reception last week in a win over Union Grove.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 7-0 and host Taylor County on Friday. Chandler has 23 receptions for 476 yards and eight scores this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has five tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 2-4 this season and host Galesbug on Friday.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has 29 tackles (five for a loss) and two sacks for the 4-4 Warriors. Riverside hosts Eastside on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 5-1 after a win at South Gwinnett. Floyd is helping the Panthers, who host Archer on Friday, rush for 183.2 yards per game.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has 24 tackles (seven for a loss), has defended eight passes and has forced two fumbles for the 5-1 Crusaders. Pensacola Catholic travels to Walton on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 6-0 and host undefeated Buford on Friday. Greco has 21 catches for 260 yards and six receiving touchdowns, five carries for 21 yards and 132 return yards. He also has seven tackles, has defended two passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County are 6-1 and host Montevallo on Friday. Griffin, who forced two fumbles last week in a win over Hale County, is part of a BCHS defense that has 16 takeaways and is holding opponents to 69 rushing yards per game.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (5-1) have won five in a row and travel to South Cobb on Friday. In a win over Dunwoody on Sept. 29, Harpring had a 34-yard run, an interception, two tackles for loss and blocked a punt.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 39 receptions for 560 yards and three TD catches to go along with 18 carries for 80 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Horne also has 286 return yards and has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass for the 8-0 Eagles who host Greenville Christian (Miss.) on Friday.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 76-for-107 passing and has thrown for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns. Knowles also has 11 runs for 72 yards and four scores. The Dragons (6-0) host Keller Central on Friday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with four catches for 69 yards for the 5-1 Panthers who host Archer on Friday. Maddox also has made 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 7-0 this season and travel to Slocomb on Friday. Marshall has 26 tackles (eight for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 75 carries for 467 yards for the 4-3 Sabercats who are off until traveling to Liberty on Oct. 20. Matthews has scored nine times on the ground and has 17 receptions for 180 yards and two receiving TDs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 2,180 yards on 158 of 230 passing. The senior has completed 27 touchdown passes and been intercepted five times. Philo also has 49 carries for 291 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (6-1) are off until traveling to Oglethorpe County on Oct. 20.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors (5-2), coming off a loss to Effingham County, travel to Grovetown on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 2-4 and travel to Archbishop Rummel on Saturday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 6-1 record and is part of an offense that is averaging 44.3 points per game. The Hornets, who average 277.6 rushing yards per game, travel to Cartersville on Friday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 18 tackles, has been credited with defending seven passes, has recovered a fumble and has made an interception for the 7-0 Iron Horses. Stevenson also has nine rushes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and has caught four passes for 113 yards and two scores. Philip Simmons was scheduled to travel to North Charleston on Thursday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 6-0. Young has 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Holy Cross and Young travel to Brother Martin on Friday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has 17 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the 7-1 Cougars who travel to New Castle on Friday. He also has five tackles, including two for a loss, a fumble recovery and defended two passes on defense.