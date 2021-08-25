Freshmen Malik Rutherford, Trenilyas Tatum standing out for Georgia Tech

Two freshmen who’ve caught notice in Georgia Tech’s preseason practices are slot receiver Malik Rutherford and linebacker Trenilyas Tatum. Rutherford’s quickness and playmaking ability and Tatum’s instinctiveness have elevated both as they pursue playing time in the coming season.
Said coach Geoff Collins of Tatum, “I think if you ask anybody in this organization who’s one of the top young players who’s coming along in this program, Trenilyas would be one of the first that anybody would talk about.”
Said defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker of Rutherford, “He’s fast and hard to cover.”
It appears that Rutherford will push for playing time in the slot-receiver rotation after likely starter Kyric McGowan. Tatum may have a tougher time seeing the field on defense, but figures to contribute on special teams.
Said McGowan of Rutherford, “The kid’s a stud. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s twitchy. Especially in the slot, he’s completely almost unguardable. And as a freshman, I think he’s doing a really good job coming into this fall camp and listening to his coaches and learning from us older guys on how to be at the right place at the right time.”
McGowan said that Rutherford has had a mature approach to training and has sought him out for advice.
“I think he’s going to be a really good player this year and in the future,” McGowan said.
Tatum is a “natural linebacker,” according to linebacker Ayinde Eley, adding that Tatum even does things “on accident” that still turn out well. He could be positioned for a leading role in years ahead as linebackers Quez Jackson, Charlie Thomas and Eley are all fourth-year players, although they all have an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
“He’s going to be a great player here in the next year or two,” Eley said. “It’s big things coming from him if he gets everything and locks in and stuff. But he’s a natural when it comes to the game of football. Natural pad level. He’s strong. To be a 17-year-old, he’s strong. He’s got a lot of grown-man strength.”