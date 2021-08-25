Freshmen Malik Rutherford, Trenilyas Tatum standing out for Georgia Tech

McGowan said that Rutherford has had a mature approach to training and has sought him out for advice.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player this year and in the future,” McGowan said.

Tatum is a “natural linebacker,” according to linebacker Ayinde Eley, adding that Tatum even does things “on accident” that still turn out well. He could be positioned for a leading role in years ahead as linebackers Quez Jackson, Charlie Thomas and Eley are all fourth-year players, although they all have an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

“He’s going to be a great player here in the next year or two,” Eley said. “It’s big things coming from him if he gets everything and locks in and stuff. But he’s a natural when it comes to the game of football. Natural pad level. He’s strong. To be a 17-year-old, he’s strong. He’s got a lot of grown-man strength.”