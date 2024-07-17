Four Yellow Jackets taken in MLB Draft

The Georgia Tech baseball program saw four of its own taken in the 2024 MLB Draft,

Shortstop Payton Green was the first Georgia Tech player taken off the board as the Marlins selected him in the sixth round (No. 184 overall). Green played just one season at Tech in which he hit .308 in 55 games, drove in 42 runs and hit 12 home runs.

Green (6-3, 192) transferred to Tech after playing two seasons at North Carolina State where he started 111 of his 112 games played. Green had previously been selected in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.