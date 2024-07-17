Georgia Tech

Four Yellow Jackets taken in MLB Draft

Georgia Tech shortstop Payton Green was one of four Yellow Jackets selected in the 2024 MLB draft.

The Georgia Tech baseball program saw four of its own taken in the 2024 MLB Draft,

Shortstop Payton Green was the first Georgia Tech player taken off the board as the Marlins selected him in the sixth round (No. 184 overall). Green played just one season at Tech in which he hit .308 in 55 games, drove in 42 runs and hit 12 home runs.

Green (6-3, 192) transferred to Tech after playing two seasons at North Carolina State where he started 111 of his 112 games played. Green had previously been selected in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

In the eighth round, pitcher Camron Hill was selected by Philadelphia at the No. 252 overall pick. Hill (6-6, 215) made 14 appearances (five starts) in 2024 and had an ERA of 5.56 to go along with a 3-1 record. The Whitewater High graduate struck out 44 hitters in 34 innings.

On Tuesday, pitcher Dawson Brown was chosen 494th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Brown (6-1, 200) threw 30 2/3 innings over 24 innings and finished the 2024 season with a 5.58 ERA. The Tattnall Square Academy graduate struck out 45 hitters and made four saves.

In the 17th round at 505 overall, Logan McGuire was selected by the Cleveland Guardians. McGuire, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from Allatoona High School, made eight starts and 12 appearances and had an 8.63 ERA over 32 1/3 innings. He fanned 34 hitters.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

