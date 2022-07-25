ajc logo
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins commits to Georgia Tech

Miami Norland High running back Javin Simpkins announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Monday. (247Sports)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Javin Simpkins was once committed to Georgia Tech, then took back his commitment. Now he is committed once again. Simpkins, a four-star running back from Miami Norland High, announced his decision Monday to accept a spot in coach Geoff Collins’ 2023 signing class.

As the No. 351 prospect in the country (247Sports Composite), Simpkins is the highest-ranked player to have committed to Tech for the upcoming class and the sole four-star prospect. He is also the No. 21 running back in the class. His highlight video shows a suddenness in his change of direction, an impressive burst of acceleration and a hard-to-tackle, low-to-the-ground running style.

Simpkins, 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, selected Tech over Louisville, Arkansas and Central Florida, among others. Simpkins committed to Tech in February 2021 as a sophomore. But he withdrew his commitment in December following running backs coach Tashard Choice’s departure for USC (and ultimately Texas).

However, Choice’s replacement, Mike Daniels, was able to establish a relationship with Simpkins and help win his commitment. Daniels has been an effective recruiter for Tech, securing two transfer running backs – Hassan Hall (Louisville) and Dylan McDuffie (Buffalo) – as well as commitments for two high school running backs from Daniels’ hometown of Cincinnati – Trey Cornist in the 2023 class and T.J. Engleman in the 2024 class.

Simpkins is the 13th commitment for the class, which is ranked 51st in FBS and 12th in the ACC.

