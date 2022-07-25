Four-star RB Javin Simpkins commits to Georgia Tech

As the No. 351 prospect in the country (247Sports Composite), Simpkins is the highest-ranked player to have committed to Tech for the upcoming class and the sole four-star prospect. He is also the No. 21 running back in the class. His highlight video shows a suddenness in his change of direction, an impressive burst of acceleration and a hard-to-tackle, low-to-the-ground running style.

Simpkins, 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, selected Tech over Louisville, Arkansas and Central Florida, among others. Simpkins committed to Tech in February 2021 as a sophomore. But he withdrew his commitment in December following running backs coach Tashard Choice’s departure for USC (and ultimately Texas).