Four-star guard Jaeden Mustaf commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire received his first commitment toward the 2024 signing class when Jaeden Mustaf pledged to Tech on Thursday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlantic Station.

Mustaf is a four-star prospect and considered one of the top combo guards in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Yellow Jackets over other finalists Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland and North Carolina State.

The son of former Maryland standout and first-round NBA draft pick Jerrod Mustaf, Jaeden Mustaf played at DeMatha High in Washington, D.C., as a sophomore and at Carmel Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a junior. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists at the former and 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals last season before relocating to Atlanta.

Mustaf (6-4, 205) took an official visit to Tech earlier this summer.

Mustaf, who also reportedly has scholarship offers from Georgetown, Georgia, Iowa, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Xavier, among others, is Tech’s highest-rated recruit (.983) since four-star guard Iman Shumpert (.985) in the 2008 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.