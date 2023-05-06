Four Georgia Tech players no longer on roster

Georgia Tech’s roster is lighter four scholarship players.
Offensive linemen Mike Maye and Bobby Mooney, defensive lineman Christian Burkhalter and defensive back Jaylin Marshall were not on the team’s online roster after a recent update. All four had eligibility remaining, but saw little to no playing time last season.
Maye elected to forgo the remainder of his playing career – he had one season remaining – to pursue his work career, he informed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday. Maye played in four games as a backup last season and appeared in 21 career games, none as a starter.
The other three had significantly longer playing careers ahead of them at Tech. Mooney and Marshall were members of the 2022 signing class, but did not appear in a game in the 2022 season, meaning both have four seasons of eligibility remaining. Both played in the spring game April 15, as did Maye. Mooney is the son of the late Mike Mooney, who was a starting offensive lineman on the Yellow Jackets’ 1990 national championship team.
Burkhalter transferred to Tech last summer from UCLA after one season with the Bruins. He did not appear in a game last season and was not on the spring-game roster. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Transferring immediately does not appear to be an option for the three. Besides graduate transfers, players can transfer in a 45-day window after the end of the regular season and then a 15-day window in April.
Maye, who earned his degree in business administration, plans to intern with UPS this summer and is looking for work opportunities beyond that.
