Four Georgia Tech players no longer on roster

Offensive linemen Mike Maye and Bobby Mooney, defensive lineman Christian Burkhalter and defensive back Jaylin Marshall were not on the team’s online roster after a recent update. All four had eligibility remaining, but saw little to no playing time last season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Maye elected to forgo the remainder of his playing career – he had one season remaining – to pursue his work career, he informed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday. Maye played in four games as a backup last season and appeared in 21 career games, none as a starter.