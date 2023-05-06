X

Four Georgia Tech players no longer on roster

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s roster is lighter four scholarship players.

Offensive linemen Mike Maye and Bobby Mooney, defensive lineman Christian Burkhalter and defensive back Jaylin Marshall were not on the team’s online roster after a recent update. All four had eligibility remaining, but saw little to no playing time last season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Maye elected to forgo the remainder of his playing career – he had one season remaining – to pursue his work career, he informed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday. Maye played in four games as a backup last season and appeared in 21 career games, none as a starter.

The other three had significantly longer playing careers ahead of them at Tech. Mooney and Marshall were members of the 2022 signing class, but did not appear in a game in the 2022 season, meaning both have four seasons of eligibility remaining. Both played in the spring game April 15, as did Maye. Mooney is the son of the late Mike Mooney, who was a starting offensive lineman on the Yellow Jackets’ 1990 national championship team.

Burkhalter transferred to Tech last summer from UCLA after one season with the Bruins. He did not appear in a game last season and was not on the spring-game roster. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Transferring immediately does not appear to be an option for the three. Besides graduate transfers, players can transfer in a 45-day window after the end of the regular season and then a 15-day window in April.

Maye, who earned his degree in business administration, plans to intern with UPS this summer and is looking for work opportunities beyond that.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DEEPER FINDINGS: Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives7h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

HAPPENING NOW: Fans converge near downtown Atlanta for Day 2 of Shaky Knees
49m ago

Credit: AP

King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
15m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The sacrifices that helped make Braves’ Braden Shewmake a major leaguer
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The sacrifices that helped make Braves’ Braden Shewmake a major leaguer
1h ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

79 Georgia Tech athletes graduate this weekend
20m ago
Damon Stoudamire announces his Georgia Tech coaching staff
22h ago
Spotlight again on Harrison Butker at Bobby Dodd Stadium, this time at commencement
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top