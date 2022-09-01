Four former Yellow Jackets signed to NFL practice squads

It can be a tenuous existence, as players on the practice squad can be released at any point during the season. They can’t appear in games unless signed to the active roster.

But it’s a foot in the door and pays better than nearly all entry-level jobs, albeit with far less security. Players with two or fewer accrued seasons in the NFL will make $11,500 per week. Over the 18-week regular season, that’s $207,000.

As Thomas wrote in a tweet, “Still get to take care of my family. The main goal. Blessed to even be able to stay in Dallas, now let’s get back to work.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.