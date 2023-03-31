Four former Jackets on MLB opening-day rosters

Joey Bart, catcher, San Francisco Giants – The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft made the Giants’ opening-day roster for the second year in a row and is trying to earn a full-time starting job. Bart, who was not in the starting lineup in the Giants’ opener against the New York Yankees, will likely have to improve on his ability to make contact. Last year, in his first full major-league season, he hit 11 home runs in 261 at-bats, but his 38.5% strikeout rate was among the highest in MLB.

Charlie Blackmon, outfielder, Colorado Rockies – Far and away the most prominent former Tech player now in the big leagues, Blackmon started his 13th season in the majors on Thursday, all with the Rockies. Blackmon is a career .297 hitter who won the 2017 National League batting title, is a four-time All-Star and has spent his entire professional career with the Rockies. The one known as “Chuck Nazty” could benefit significantly from new rules eliminating defensive shifts. According to Sports Info Solutions, Blackmon had an estimated net loss of 14 hits last season due to the shift, tied for fifth most in the majors, which would have raised his batting aveage from .264 to .291.