Forward from Massachusetts commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Julian Rad



Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Tafara Gapare is from New Zealand

Georgia Tech gained a fourth addition through the transfer portal as coach Damon Stoudamire received the commitment of 6-foot-9 forward Tafara Gapare, formerly of Massachusetts. After playing one season for the Minutemen and going into the portal March 28, Gapare announced his commitment to Tech via social media Tuesday.

As a high schooler, Gapare was a four-star prospect ranked in the top 75 in the 2022 class (247Sports Composite). He originally was a member of the class of 2023 but reclassified in August 2022 and then committed to UMass after previously committing to DePaul. Originally from New Zealand – he played his final year of high school at South Kent School in Connecticut – Gapare was late to arrive to Massachusetts because of visa problems and then averaged 12.3 minutes per game in 30 games. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He shot 31.2% from the field for the Atlantic 10 school. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stoudamire has collected a trio of agile players 6-foot-8 or taller who have transferred in – Ebenezer Dowuona (N.C. State), Tyzhaun Claude (Western Carolina) and Gapare.

Tech now has seven scholarship players on the roster for the coming season, not including guard Miles Kelly, who declared for the draft but is eligible to return.









22h ago
