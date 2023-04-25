Forward from Massachusetts commits to Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

As a high schooler, Gapare was a four-star prospect ranked in the top 75 in the 2022 class (247Sports Composite). He originally was a member of the class of 2023 but reclassified in August 2022 and then committed to UMass after previously committing to DePaul. Originally from New Zealand – he played his final year of high school at South Kent School in Connecticut – Gapare was late to arrive to Massachusetts because of visa problems and then averaged 12.3 minutes per game in 30 games. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He shot 31.2% from the field for the Atlantic 10 school. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stoudamire has collected a trio of agile players 6-foot-8 or taller who have transferred in – Ebenezer Dowuona (N.C. State), Tyzhaun Claude (Western Carolina) and Gapare.