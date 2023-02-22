Former Yellow Jacket Khalid Moore thriving at Fordham

From a performance perspective, he is faring the best of the three Jackets players who transferred after last season. Guard Bubba Parham is averaging 9.9 points per game and making 39.2% of his 3-point tries in a starting role at Samford, which before Wednesday’s games was in first place in the Southern Conference. Center Saba Gigiberia began the season at San Francisco in the starting lineup but now comes off the bench and is averaging 4.4 points in 9.7 minutes.

It’s hard to know what role Moore would have played had he chosen to remain at Tech or the difference he might have made. His contributions of defense, effort, leadership and perhaps a developed scoring touch would have been valued. The Jackets have had their fill of opponents with fifth-year players. But it can be concluded reasonably that he wouldn’t have been averaging 10.4 field-goal attempts per game, been a part of a 20-win team or had the pleasure of doing both at a school located about a 20-mile car ride from his hometown of Elmont, New York.

At Fordham, he has helped spur a resurgence that has filled historic Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx.

“You think of college basketball, this is what you dream of, just playing in front of the fans, having that electric energy in the gym,” Moore said in an interview following the Rams’ home win over Massachusetts on Feb. 8. “It definitely gets us going.”

