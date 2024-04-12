Former officiating coordinator, Georgia Tech alum Rogers Redding dies

Rogers Redding, a Georgia Tech alumnus and the former National Coordinator of College Football Officiating who the National Football Foundation honored in 2010 with its outstanding football official award and again in 2019 with an NFF legacy award, died April 7. He was 81.

Having officiated football for more than three decades, Redding started his career working high school football in Texas. He later officiated in the Southwest Conference from 1988-93 before serving as a referee in the Southeastern Conference for nearly a decade and working three national championship games.

Following his retirement from active officiating in 2004, Redding served as a technical advisor and instant replay official for the SEC before becoming the conference’s coordinator of officials. From 2011 to 2020, Redding served as the national coordinator of CFO, which functions as the national professional organization for all football officials who work games at the collegiate level.