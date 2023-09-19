Former North Forsyth standout Cole Kirouac commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s first-year coach Damon Stoudamire got a second commitment toward the 2024 signing class when Cole Kirouac announced Tuesday his decision be a Yellow Jacket.

Originally from Cumming and a member of the Atlanta Express AAU program, Kirouac is a 6-foot-10, 190-pound center playing his senior season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Kirouac is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and chose Tech over Wyoming. He also reportedly holds scholarships offers from Indiana State, Loyola (Md.), Boston University, Missouri, Georgia and Georgia State.

Kirouac, who took a recruiting visit to Tech Aug. 4, played for North Forsyth High last season. He was an honorable-mention all-state selection in Class 6A, named to the Forsyth County Tip-Off Club top 15, selected for the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association all-star game and was an all-region pick. Kirouac also pitched for the North Forsyth baseball team.

The grandson of former Falcons offensive lineman and kicker Lou Kirouac, Cole Kirouac joins Jaeden Mustaf (Overtime Elite) as part of Tech’s 2024 recruiting class.