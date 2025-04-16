Former Miami (Ohio) and Xavier forward commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech men’s basketball has picked up its first transfer of the offseason.
On3 reported Tuesday that Kam Craft, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2025-26 season. Kraft spent his freshman season at Xavier.
The former Buffalo Grove High School (Illinois)was a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who also played at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. He chose to play for Xavier over scholarship offers from Drake, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
Kraft averaged 1.7 points in 15 games and then redshirted during the 2023-24 season. He transferred to Miami ahead of the 2024-25 season and then scored 13.6 points per contest and 3.0 rebounds per game.
On Feb. 11, Kraft went for 40 points against Toledo. In December, he dropped 34 against Bethany and five other times scored at least 20. Kraft shot 43.1% from 3 for the RedHawks.
Kraft is the first transfer addition to the Tech roster for the 2025-26 season. The Yellow Jackets have lost Nait George, Ibrahim Souare, Duncan Powell, Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuchekwa off the 2024-25 roster.
