Former Miami (Ohio) and Xavier forward commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech men’s basketball has picked up its first transfer of the offseason.

On3 reported Tuesday that Kam Craft, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2025-26 season. Kraft spent his freshman season at Xavier.

The former Buffalo Grove High School (Illinois)was a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who also played at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. He chose to play for Xavier over scholarship offers from Drake, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Wisconsin.