Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Former Miami (Ohio) and Xavier forward commits to Georgia Tech

Miami (Ohio) forward Kam Craft (4) and Akron forward Amani Lyles (0) reach for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami (Ohio) forward Kam Craft (4) and Akron forward Amani Lyles (0) reach for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech men’s basketball has picked up its first transfer of the offseason.

On3 reported Tuesday that Kam Craft, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2025-26 season. Kraft spent his freshman season at Xavier.

The former Buffalo Grove High School (Illinois)was a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who also played at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. He chose to play for Xavier over scholarship offers from Drake, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Kraft averaged 1.7 points in 15 games and then redshirted during the 2023-24 season. He transferred to Miami ahead of the 2024-25 season and then scored 13.6 points per contest and 3.0 rebounds per game.

On Feb. 11, Kraft went for 40 points against Toledo. In December, he dropped 34 against Bethany and five other times scored at least 20. Kraft shot 43.1% from 3 for the RedHawks.

Kraft is the first transfer addition to the Tech roster for the 2025-26 season. The Yellow Jackets have lost Nait George, Ibrahim Souare, Duncan Powell, Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuchekwa off the 2024-25 roster.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech forward Darrion Sutton (10) shoots over Jacksonville State guard Koree Cotton (3) and center Mason Nicholson (50) last month. Sutton has entered the transfer portal, intending to play somewhere else next year. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fifth Georgia Tech basketball player in transfer portal

Freshman forward Darrion Sutton says he intends to play elsewhere next season

California transfer J.T. Byrne hopes to provide impact at tight end for Georgia Tech

J.T. Byrne opted to go into the NCAA’s transfer portal in December in hopes of landing somewhere new for his final season. He was intrigued by Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key focused on retaining key players, maybe adding a few in next transfer window

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is looking to add new players to the Yellow Jacket but is more focused on this current players.

The Latest

Cheerleaders, Ramblin' Rech, Georgia Tech

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech reserve linebacker announces departure

Georgia Tech women’s basketball adds two assistants

Georgia Tech transfer tight end to transfer again

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp gives a speech at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500

Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.

Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next

A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.

Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game

At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.