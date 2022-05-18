ajc logo
Former Maryland cornerback Kenny Bennett transferring to Georgia Tech

Former Maryland defensive back Kenny Bennett takes the field at a Nov. 13, 2021 game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. Bennett announced his transfer to Georgia Tech May 18, 2022. (Maddie Kyler/Maryland Terrapins)

Credit: Maddie Kyler/Maryland Terrapins

Former Maryland defensive back Kenny Bennett takes the field at a Nov. 13, 2021 game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. Bennett announced his transfer to Georgia Tech May 18, 2022. (Maddie Kyler/Maryland Terrapins)

Credit: Maddie Kyler/Maryland Terrapins

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Tech continued to add depth to its secondary with a transfer-portal commitment from former Maryland cornerback Kenny Bennett. A grad transfer, Bennett announced his decision Wednesday, becoming the fifth defensive back to sign or commit to Tech through the portal since the end of the 2021 season.

Bennett, from Philadelphia, has one season of eligibility remaining. In five seasons (one of them counting as his redshirt season), Bennett played in 23 games and started five. In 2021, he played in nine games, starting three and playing a total of 206 snaps on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. He was credited with nine tackles and three pass breakups. Perhaps most notably, Bennett, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was named the team’s special-teams player of the year, contributing extensively on the punt and kickoff coverage and punt return units.

After taking part in spring practice with the Terrapins, Bennett announced his decision to enter the portal April 30, just ahead of the deadline to be able to transfer and play this fall. Bennett, who graduated in the spring semester with a degree in family science, announced scholarship offers from West Virginia and Missouri. Bennett rejoins another former Terrapins player on the roster, linebacker Ayinde Eley, who transferred to Tech as a grad transfer last offseason.

With Bennett, Tech now has 18 scholarship defensive backs on the roster.

