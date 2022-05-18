Former Maryland cornerback Kenny Bennett transferring to Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Bennett, from Philadelphia, has one season of eligibility remaining. In five seasons (one of them counting as his redshirt season), Bennett played in 23 games and started five. In 2021, he played in nine games, starting three and playing a total of 206 snaps on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. He was credited with nine tackles and three pass breakups. Perhaps most notably, Bennett, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was named the team’s special-teams player of the year, contributing extensively on the punt and kickoff coverage and punt return units.

After taking part in spring practice with the Terrapins, Bennett announced his decision to enter the portal April 30, just ahead of the deadline to be able to transfer and play this fall. Bennett, who graduated in the spring semester with a degree in family science, announced scholarship offers from West Virginia and Missouri. Bennett rejoins another former Terrapins player on the roster, linebacker Ayinde Eley, who transferred to Tech as a grad transfer last offseason.