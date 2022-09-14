ajc logo
Former Jacket Tre Swilling signs with Saints practice squad

November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's running back Zamir White (3) rushes against Georgia Tech's defensive back Tre Swilling (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's running back Zamir White (3) rushes against Georgia Tech's defensive back Tre Swilling (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Swilling was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in April and was cut at the end of the preseason.

It’s a homecoming for Swilling, who grew up in New Orleans. His father Pat was a star linebacker for the Saints and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.

With the signing, all seven former Tech players who were either drafted or signed an undrafted free-agent contract after the draft are either on a roster or on a practice squad.

Two of them, long snapper Jack Coco (Packers) and running back Jordan Mason (49ers) played their first NFL games on Sunday.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

