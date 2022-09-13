BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden hosts an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
ajc logo
X

For Georgia Tech, some good things in first two games but still many mistakes

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s performance Saturday night against Western Carolina had its merits.

Running back Dontae Smith ran for 102 yards with three touchdowns. Linebacker Charlie Thomas’ frenetic second half of play (after sitting out the first half because of a targeting penalty in the season opener against Clemson) earned him recognition from the Senior Bowl as its “Stock Up” player of the week. The defense’s pass-rush pressure generated four sacks, raising its season total to seven. That leads the ACC after the Yellow Jackets were tied for 12th in that category last season.

But, most likely, a repeat performance will not position the Jackets to give No. 20 Ole Miss a worthy challenge Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium (3:30 p.m., ABC). Tech’s performances in the first two weeks of the season have had encouraging elements but also have been littered with mistakes.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“There are some positives, but the biggest piece is the things that we’ve got to improve on every single day so that we can be able to play at a high level in front of our home fan base on Grant Field and (at) Bobby Dodd Stadium,” coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “Those are the biggest things that we’re working on.”

Among the areas of attention cited by Collins were keeping the quarterback in the pocket and defending screen passes, two areas that Western Carolina exploited to amass 390 yards of offense (albeit on 75 plays) and 26 first downs. While Tech did get its four sacks, Collins said the defense missed chances for another four by letting Catamounts quarterbacks Carlos Davis and Cole Gonzales escape pass rushers either to scramble for gains or to find receivers for completions.

Pre-snap penalties, which were damaging in the season-opening loss to No. 5 Clemson, were another.

“So we’ve got to continue to work on those because you can’t have those flaws against a team like we’re getting ready to play,” Collins said.

In Collins’ tenure, the Jackets have managed wins in games that they weren’t given much chance to win. The wins over Miami in 2019 (when the Jackets were 18-point underdogs), Florida State in 2020 (13-point underdogs) and North Carolina in 2021 (14-point underdogs) have indicated their ability to manage the unexpected. (Those three teams finished their seasons a combined 15-20, which suggests maybe the point spreads misjudged Tech’s opponent.)

But adding a fourth win as a double-digit underdog – the Rebels were favored by 16 points as of Tuesday – will require a far cleaner effort than Tech has managed in its first two games.

It’s one thing to let Western Carolina escape a sack and keep a drive going. The Jackets had a talent advantage over their FCS opponent and after the first two drives had control over the Catamounts offense. Giving extra chances to Ole Miss, which a year ago led the SEC in total offense, likely will be far more costly.

“We had four sacks that the kid (Davis) made really nice plays because we were going to the quarterback instead of the upfield shoulder of him, and he was escaping,” Collins said. “So that’s been a big point of emphasis this week for the whole defensive staff and for the whole defense in general.”

Receivers have dropped catchable passes. The punting unit allowed two blocks against Clemson. Kicker Jude Kelley is 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts, including a miss from 25 yards against Western Carolina. The Jackets had four possessions against the Catamounts that started in Western Carolina territory that netted only seven points. As Tech likely can’t afford to give Ole Miss’ offense any breaks, the same holds for the Jackets’ offense. The Rebels have a seven-game streak of keeping their opponents to 21 points or fewer. The Jackets may not be availed many scoring opportunities and would do well to capitalize on the ones they receive.

It has been a theme of Collins’ three-plus seasons. Last season, Tech was 1-4 in one-possession games. In six of their nine losses, the Jackets had a possession in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie or take the lead. Collins asserted last season that the last phase of development for his program was to find ways to win those close games.

As the Jackets try to get to six wins and the first bowl berth of Collins’ regime, it likely will require them to win a game like Saturday’s that they’re not expected to have a chance in. And to do that will require the sort of performance that hasn’t been their custom.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Falcons restructured linebacker Deion Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract to create space, lower cap number1h ago
Rookie Vaughn Grissom has been solid as a replacement at second base for the Braves. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves healthier than Mets for NL East fight to finish
3h ago
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (left) will try to keep the team in the playoff chase. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United vs. Orlando: 4 things to watch
1h ago
Orlando City's Ruan moves the ball past Sacramento's Damia Viader earlier this month in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando
1h ago
Orlando City's Ruan moves the ball past Sacramento's Damia Viader earlier this month in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando
1h ago
Rams coach Sean McVay confers with quarterback Matthew Stafford during training camp. The Falcons will face the disgruntled-and-rested Rams at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Defending champion Rams, disgruntled after loss, up next for Falcons
4h ago
The Latest
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
7h ago
5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
Georgia Tech-UCF kickoff time, TV options announced
Featured
MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. (AJC file photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
3h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top