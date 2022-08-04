BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
ajc logo
X

Former Georgia Tech star Iman Shumpert arrested for pot possession in Texas

Iman Shumpert arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. AP file photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Iman Shumpert arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. AP file photo

Georgia Tech
By News services
Updated 1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech star and NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring six ounces of cannabis through security.

Shumpert played for the Jackets from 2008-2011.

The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.

The police report says Shumpert told officers that the bag contained marijuana and “asked if there was any way he could make his flight” to Los Angeles, where he was supposed to pick up his daughter. He has two daughters with entertainer Teyana Taylor.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tech guard Iman Shumpert (left) uses his left arm to try to get past Duke's Nolan Smith.

Credit: POUYA DIANAT / pdianat@ajc.com

Tech guard Iman Shumpert (left) uses his left arm to try to get past Duke's Nolan Smith.

Credit: POUYA DIANAT / pdianat@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Tech guard Iman Shumpert (left) uses his left arm to try to get past Duke's Nolan Smith.

Credit: POUYA DIANAT / pdianat@ajc.com

Credit: POUYA DIANAT / pdianat@ajc.com

Shumpert was told no, arrested for felony possession of marijuana and taken to the airport jail. The Tarrant County Criminal Courts system didn't have information about a court case.

The report says Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack but no gun was found. A contact for Shumpert, his agent or a lawyer was not immediately available.

Shumpert won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He also played for the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. He was waived by the Nets in 2021.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks
The AJC Super 11 project: All-time team5h ago
5 priorities for Georgia Tech going into preseason camp
1h ago
Kirby Smart provides injury updates on Day 1 of Georgia’s preseason camp
1h ago
Georgia Tech receives late commitment from Cyril Martynov
1h ago
Georgia Tech receives late commitment from Cyril Martynov
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech receives late commitment from Cyril Martynov
1h ago
5 priorities for Georgia Tech going into preseason camp
1h ago
Dontae Smith breaks down Georgia Tech offense
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
11h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
30m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top