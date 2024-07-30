Former Georgia Tech pitcher Doug Creek dies of cancer

Doug Creek, a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, died recently of pancreatic cancer at age 55, according to the Tech athletic department.

Creek, a pitcher for the Tech baseball program, won 41 games (the most in program history) over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets from 1988-91, appearing in 74 games and making 70 starts. He compiled a 4.33 ERA and struck out 458 batters in 472 innings. Creek also holds the program record for career strikeouts and innings pitched. His 16 complete games rank fifth all-time.

He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.