Former Georgia Tech pitcher Doug Creek dies of cancer

Georgia Tech's Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia Tech's Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
16 minutes ago

Doug Creek, a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, died recently of pancreatic cancer at age 55, according to the Tech athletic department.

Creek, a pitcher for the Tech baseball program, won 41 games (the most in program history) over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets from 1988-91, appearing in 74 games and making 70 starts. He compiled a 4.33 ERA and struck out 458 batters in 472 innings. Creek also holds the program record for career strikeouts and innings pitched. His 16 complete games rank fifth all-time.

He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.

Creek also spent nine seasons in the major leagues from 1995 to 2005, pitching for the Cardinals, Giants, Cubs, Rays, Mariners, Blue Jays and Tigers. He also played one seasons (1998) with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers.

