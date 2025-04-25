A familiar name is returning to the Georgia Tech defensive line.
Akelo Stone, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle who played for the Yellow Jackets for three seasons, is transferring back to Tech, according to multiple reports Friday.
Stone was at Ole Miss for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He made 42 tackles (4.5 for a loss) those two seasons to go with four sacks. Stone logged 472 defensive snaps with the Rebels.
On Sept. 16, 2023, Stone made a season-high five tackles against Tech in Oxford, Mississippi.
A graduate of Jenkins High School in Savannah, Stone appeared in 21 games over three seasons for Tech, starting with the 2020 season. Stone played in 12 games in 2022 and recorded four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.
Stone committed to Tech in 2019 over scholarship offers from Missouri, West Virginia and Wake Forest, among others. He was considered a three-star prospect, the No. 118 prospect in Georgia and the No. 63 strong side defensive end in the country (247Sports Composite).
After Tech’s annual spring game in April 2023, Stone was awarded the Rock Perdoni Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award.
“It means a lot,” Stone said at the time. “It doesn’t mean I’m finished working, but it means a lot. It means I’m going in the right direction. That’s what it told me (Saturday). I’ve just got to keep working to hopefully get where I want to be in the future.”
Stone is the fifth player this month to announce his intention to transfer to Tech. He joins defensive backs Jyron Gilmore (Georgia State), Jon Mitchell (Penn State) and Savion Riley (Colorado) and offensive lineman Malachi Carney (South Alabama).
