Former Georgia, Mississippi State tight end headed to Georgia Tech

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ADDS PLAYER NAMESUniversity of Georgia football player Ryland Goede interacts with fans during the Dawg Walk as part of the team’s celebration parade in Athens, Georgia on January 15th, 2022.(Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia Tech
By
40 minutes ago

Georgia Tech and coach Brent Key continue to add to the 2024 roster via the transfer portal.

Ryland Goede told Rivals.com on Thursday that he intends to transfer to Tech after one season at Mississippi State and four seasons at Georgia before that. Goede (6-6, 260) had one catch for 18 yards in 2023.

A graduate of Kennesaw Mountain in 2019, Goede saw the field 19 times for Georgia and was part of back-to-back national championship teams for the Bulldogs. He played 47 snaps in 2022, 53 in 2021 and nine in 2019. Goede played more than 40 snaps in only one game last season.

Goede also played baseball at Georgia for a season.

A former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, Goede had nearly 20 scholarship offers coming out of high school. Goede would become the third former Bulldog on the Tech roster next season, joining wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and tight end Brett Seither.

Tech now has five transfers who intend to be Yellow Jackets in 2024 in Goede, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Middle Tennessee), tight end Jackson Hawes (Yale), Louisville linebacker Jackson Hamilton and cornerback Warren Burrell (Tennessee).

