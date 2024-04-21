Former Dublin star headed to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s defensive front could be getting stronger with the addition of a former Georgia high school star.

Romello Height, who has previously played at Auburn and Southern California, respectively, announced Saturday his intention to transfer to Tech. Height is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end originally from Dublin.

After leading Dublin High School to a state championship in 2019, Height enrolled at Auburn (after previously having committed to Miami in July of 2019) in 2020. He was a four-star prep prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who had nearly 30 scholarship offers.