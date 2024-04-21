Former Dublin star headed to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s defensive front could be getting stronger with the addition of a former Georgia high school star.
Romello Height, who has previously played at Auburn and Southern California, respectively, announced Saturday his intention to transfer to Tech. Height is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end originally from Dublin.
After leading Dublin High School to a state championship in 2019, Height enrolled at Auburn (after previously having committed to Miami in July of 2019) in 2020. He was a four-star prep prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who had nearly 30 scholarship offers.
Height played on 14 snaps during the 2020 season, all against LSU, and then 238 plays during the 2021 season over nine games. He made 19 tackles - six for a loss - and was credited with four quarterback hurries.
In 2022, Height transferred to USC but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in September of that year after playing in games against Rice and Stanford. He returned in 2023 to make 20 tackles - six for a loss - and four sacks. Height was the Trojans’ 12th-best rated defensive player overall, according to Pro Football Focus, eighth-best tackler and sixth-best pass rusher.
Height joins a Tech defensive front that has lost Kyle Kennard, Eddie Kelly and D’Quan Douse, among others, this offseason.
