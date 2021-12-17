Former 4-star Paul Tchio transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s continued efforts to land transfers from the state of Georgia resulted in Friday’s addition of offensive tackle Paul Tchio from Clemson. Tchio, who played two seasons for the Tigers, was a four-star prospect coming out of Milton High in the 2020 signing class. He follows other Tech transfers who originally left the state but returned home to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Having lost starters in left tackle Devin Cochran and right guard Ryan Johnson as well as guard Kenny Cooper (who started four games in 2021), Tech is in need of additional depth on the line. At Clemson, Tchio played in 14 games in two seasons and started one. His entry into the transfer portal was announced by Tigers coach Dabo Swinney Nov. 9.
Tchio, listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining. He is the second player to announce his transfer to Tech since the end of the season, following tight end Luke Benson from Syracuse.
Coach Geoff Collins said Wednesday that the Jackets will look into the portal for help particularly on the offensive line and secondary.
About the Author