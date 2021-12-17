Former 4-star Paul Tchio transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech

Having lost starters in left tackle Devin Cochran and right guard Ryan Johnson as well as guard Kenny Cooper (who started four games in 2021), Tech is in need of additional depth on the line. At Clemson, Tchio played in 14 games in two seasons and started one. His entry into the transfer portal was announced by Tigers coach Dabo Swinney Nov. 9.

Tchio, listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining. He is the second player to announce his transfer to Tech since the end of the season, following tight end Luke Benson from Syracuse.