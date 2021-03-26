For Devoe, watching NCAA games ‘kind of painful’

Devoe has been caught up in wondering what might have been had ACC player of the year Moses Wright not tested positive for COVID-19 and been required to be in isolation when the Jackets lost 71-60 to Loyola in Indianapolis. It likely didn’t help when the No. 8-seed Ramblers went on to beat No. 1-seed Illinois 71-58 on Sunday to make the Sweet 16.

“It’s something I think about every day, especially watching these games,” Devoe said Thursday. “It’s kind of painful to watch when you know how good of a team you were, and especially if we had everybody together and had our full group guys, man, it really would have been a dangerous group.