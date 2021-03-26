For Devoe, watching NCAA games ‘kind of painful’

After Georgia Tech lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Loyola Chicago last Friday, Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe watched tournament games over the weekend. It wasn’t a pleasurable experience for him.
Devoe has been caught up in wondering what might have been had ACC player of the year Moses Wright not tested positive for COVID-19 and been required to be in isolation when the Jackets lost 71-60 to Loyola in Indianapolis. It likely didn’t help when the No. 8-seed Ramblers went on to beat No. 1-seed Illinois 71-58 on Sunday to make the Sweet 16.
“It’s something I think about every day, especially watching these games,” Devoe said Thursday. “It’s kind of painful to watch when you know how good of a team you were, and especially if we had everybody together and had our full group guys, man, it really would have been a dangerous group.
“I see us in the Sweet 16 and I see us winning the ‘natty’ if we had our full team and our full strength. We were really on a good run,” Devoe said. “So it’s definitely painful to watch.”
But Devoe has plenty to remember from the season, notably the ACC championship. Devoe was named tournament MVP for his play in Greensboro, N.C.
“I really loved playing with this group of guys this year,” Devoe said. “It was a great group.”
Devoe said Thursday that he will test NBA draft waters and ask for feedback from the NBA’s draft advisory committee.
“The things I’m waiting for is the feedback from all 30 teams, to see if I’ve got to work on some things, do I have to go back a year, or am I draft ready,” Devoe said. “So those are things I’m looking at and looking with Coach to see if that’s the best option for me, is that the best route for me.”