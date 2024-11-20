Five-star junior forward commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball landed a big commitment, in more ways than one, Wednesday when Moustapha Diop told 247Sports he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2026.

Diop (6-foot-11, 200 pounds) is considered a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 14 player overall in the 2024 class. Diop is rated as the No. 4 overall power forward among juniors and the No. 2 player in Georgia behind Grayson shooting guard Caleb Holt.

Playing at Overtime Elite, Diop originally is from Senegal and joined OTE after playing his sophomore season at The Walker School in Marietta. He averaged 18.1 points and 13.1 rebounds there while also recording 3.2 blocks per game for the Wolverines. MaxPreps named Diop a sophomore All-American for his efforts.