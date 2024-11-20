Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Five-star junior forward commits to Georgia Tech

Overtime Elite prospect is a top-15 player nationally
Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire reacts to a play during the second half against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion, Friday, November 15, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 77-69. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire reacts to a play during the second half against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion, Friday, November 15, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 77-69. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
58 minutes ago

Georgia Tech basketball landed a big commitment, in more ways than one, Wednesday when Moustapha Diop told 247Sports he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2026.

Diop (6-foot-11, 200 pounds) is considered a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 14 player overall in the 2024 class. Diop is rated as the No. 4 overall power forward among juniors and the No. 2 player in Georgia behind Grayson shooting guard Caleb Holt.

Playing at Overtime Elite, Diop originally is from Senegal and joined OTE after playing his sophomore season at The Walker School in Marietta. He averaged 18.1 points and 13.1 rebounds there while also recording 3.2 blocks per game for the Wolverines. MaxPreps named Diop a sophomore All-American for his efforts.

Diop is averaging four points and 6.7 rebounds after six games at OTE this season. Tech currently has two players, Cole Kirouac and Akai Fleming, in the 2025 class playing for OTE and two freshmen on the current roster, Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton, who played for the program based at Atlantic Station.

For the moment, should Diop sign with Tech, he would become the program’s third-highest rated recruit in the past 20 years. Second-year coach Damon Stoudamire signed four players for his 2025 class last week.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Miami win, bowl eligibility aid Georgia Tech as it looks to close recruiting class
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech honors Dennis Scott on night when more glory days seem far away
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia State Athletics

Freshman Damaine Wilson finds a key role on Georgia State defense
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Everything you need to know about North Carolina State at Georgia Tech2h ago
How to watch North Carolina State at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds2h ago
Georgia Tech running back Trey Cooley returned in time to face his brother
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder2h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’2h ago
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone