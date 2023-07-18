Ex-Heritage School standout Ebenezer Dowuona gets new start at Georgia Tech

When Ebenezer Dowuona arrived in the United States as an eighth-grader he wasn’t necessarily looking forward to his new life in a new country. But the Ghanian knew he was in America to take advantage of an opportunity.

“He understood the reason for him coming, just a better life he could set up for himself,” Heritage School coach Joab Jerome said. “Then living with a host family, he loves that. They take care of him and they treat him like their own son. They love him, and he’s been great for them.”

Dowuona, one of seven incoming transfers (and one of nine newcomers) on the Georgia Tech roster, grew into a top basketball prospect in Georgia while at Heritage. He reportedly had scholarship offers from, among others, Tech, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Kansas State, Missouri, San Diego State and North Carolina State. He ultimately wound up at the latter.

After playing in just nine games as a freshman, Dowuona appeared in 61 games over the next two seasons for the Wolfpack. He comes to Tech having averaged 2.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for his career.

Known for defense over offense, Dowuona has scored in double figures just three times in 70 career games.

“EB is a definitely an elite shot-blocker. Defensively that’s his thing, he’s going to bring that to the game,” Jerome said. “Offensively he’s been working on his game, finishing around the basket, running the floor as hard as he can and just finishing around that rim. He’s also been working on that jump shot a little bit.

“I think for him to be affective, defensively he’s going to be fine, but offensively it will be about running the floor and finishing around the rim when he has his opportunities.”

Dowuona (6-foot-11, 225 pounds), who still lives with his host family in Newnan while his mother, younger brother and younger sister reside in Ghana, won a pair of GISA Class 3A state titles at Heritage. He was an all-state performer for the Hawks and now will be looking to raise his level of play to becoming an all-conference player for the Yellow Jackets.

“Right now, it’s just about keeping his head down and getting better every day,” Jerome said. “With him, with his size and his motor, anything can happen. He’s talented enough to play in the NBA. Of course, not everybody makes it, but I definitely think he has a chance to play at the next level.”