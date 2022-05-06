Defensive back Eric Reed joining Georgia Tech from Auburn

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Reed follows Ahmari Harvey (also from Auburn), Khari Gee and KJ Wallace (both from Notre Dame).

Coming out of high school in Shreveport, La., as a 2020 signee, Reed was a four-star prospect rated the No. 8 player in Louisiana and in the top 200 nationally (247Sports Composite). At Auburn, however, he played in two games in his first two seasons with the Tigers and went into the portal March 28. He comes to Tech with four seasons of eligibility remaining.