Defensive back Eric Reed joining Georgia Tech from Auburn

Georgia Tech continues to add depth in the secondary through the transfer portal. When former Auburn defensive back Eric Reed announced Wednesday his decision to transfer to Tech, he became the fourth cornerback or safety to join the Yellow Jackets this offseason through the portal.
Reed follows Ahmari Harvey (also from Auburn), Khari Gee and KJ Wallace (both from Notre Dame).
Coming out of high school in Shreveport, La., as a 2020 signee, Reed was a four-star prospect rated the No. 8 player in Louisiana and in the top 200 nationally (247Sports Composite). At Auburn, however, he played in two games in his first two seasons with the Tigers and went into the portal March 28. He comes to Tech with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Reed, 6-foot and 200 pounds, is similar to Harvey, Gee and Wallace in that all four were high-profile high-school prospects – all were rated in the top 400 nationally of their respective classes by 247Sports Composite – but struggled to win playing time with their respective teams. Of Tech’s 17 scholarship defensive backs, seven have come to Tech as transfers.
They arrive as Tech will replace three defensive backs who started three or more years (safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter and cornerback Tre Swilling) and two more regular contributors (safety Wesley Walker and cornerback Tobias Oliver).
