Encouraging start for Michael Devoe in G League

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe is gaining notice playing for the Ontario Clippers in the NBA G League. Devoe, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers as an undrafted free agent in June but did not make the team’s roster, has been elevated into Ontario’s starting lineup for its past four games.

In that time, Devoe has been averaging 31.8 minutes, 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. It is an encouraging turn for Devoe, who is one of five rookies on Ontario’s 13-player roster. A year ago, after not making the Los Angeles Clippers roster in the preseason, former Tech forward Moses Wright performed well enough with the Clippers’ G League affiliate to earn a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. (Wright is playing this season in China.)

Devoe’s coach with Ontario is former Yellow Jackets coach Paul Hewitt.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

