E.J. Jenkins first of five former Jackets in pre-draft showcase games

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver E.J. Jenkins has been performing before NFL scouts this week at the Hula Bowl, one of five former Yellow Jackers players who has been chosen to take part in a pre-draft all-star game.

The Hula Bowl will be played Saturday at noon in Orlando and televised on CBS Sports Network. Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns this past season, his lone year with the Jackets after transferring from South Carolina. A year ago, former Tech safety Tariq Carpenter parlayed an impressive week of practice at the Hula Bowl into an invitation to the higher-profile Senior Bowl, where he improved his draft standing and ultimately was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round.

The four other former Jackets who have been selected to compete in a postseason showcase game are wide receiver Malachi Carter and linebacker Ayinde Eley (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Jan. 28 in Pasadena, Calif.), linebacker Charlie Thomas (East-West Shrine Bowl, Feb. 2 in Las Vegas) and defensive end Keion White (Senior Bowl, Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala.). Running back Hassan Hall took part in the College Gridiron Showcase, a pre-draft event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last year, all five of the former Tech players who took part in a pre-draft showcase game – safeties Keion Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, wide receiver Kyric McGowan and cornerback Tre Swilling – either made NFL rosters or practice squads.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

