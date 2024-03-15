Eight ex-Georgia Tech players work out at program’s Pro Day

Leonard played in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 13, an all-star game for college football seniors. He had a touchdown catch in that game, his final scoring reception as an amateur.

A 6-foot-5, 240-pound graduate of Milton High, Leonard is hoping to get the opportunity to make similar plays at the next level, thanks to a strong senior season and finish to his time at Tech.

“It’s a big change in life and a big step in the journey,” Leonard said. “I’m just looking forward to it. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and it’s coming to fruition, so it’s awesome.”

Leonard and his fellow Yellow Jackets arrived at the program’s indoor facility at 1:30 p.m. along with scouts from 26 NFL and two Canadian Football League teams. Former Tech linebackers Charlie Thomas, now with the Cleveland Browns, and Keion White, now with the New England Patriots, were present, too, along with Tech’s current coaching staff, a handful of current players and recruits.

The octet of NFL hopefuls did the broad jump, ran the 40-yard dash and did the shuttle run. Sophomore quarterback Zach Pyron then threw passes to Leonard, Blaylock, Smith and Benson.

“I think probably most people are just worried about my injured status. Just come out here, cutting on my knee and everything on my leg. Hopefully I showed good progress through the whole situation,” said Blaylock who played one season at Tech after four seasons at Georgia. “After my second ACL (injury) it was very doubtful (performing at a Pro Day). But I pushed through, brought my spirits back up.

“A lot of people helped me on the way. It was a good process, and I’m glad I chose to do a Pro Day, and I gave it a shot.”

Sims, King and Oliver then went through defensive-specific drills. Benson, Leonard and Scaglione were tested on offensive line work after that.

King said he has been training in Marietta with Thomas, White and former Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers. Sims said he understand the Pro Day workout was the next step in raising his game.

“This is a new level. It’s not college,” he said. “I definitely had to go back to the drawing board and revise some of my goals, make new goals and set those goals and then multiply them by 10 just so I know I’m doing my due diligence and trailing the blaze for people to come after me. I know it’s a new beginning some I’m very sponge-like when it comes to information and very receptive for anything that comes my way. I’m just humbly looking to grow.”