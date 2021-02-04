Eddie McAshan: One story of college football integration

McAshan set 17 school records. His 32 passing touchdowns rank fifth in Georgia Tech history.

McAshan’s story is among the hundreds highlighted in an exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame — open through May — called “The Blood, Sweat and Tears,” telling the story of integration in college football.

There are 231 and 13 Black coaches inducted into the Atlanta hall. Here’s a list of a few others from Tech who helped pave the way:

GEORGIA TECH

• Edward “Eddie” McAshan, quarterback from 1970-72, first African-American football player to start at Georgia Tech; first African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech; first Black quarterback to start for a major university in the Southeast.

• Karl “PeeWee” Barnes, defensive back/returner in 1972, first African-American walk-on player at Georgia Tech.

• Greg Horne, tailback from 1971-73, second African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech.

• Joe Harris, linebacker from 1972-74, first African-America captain at Georgia Tech, third African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech.