Duke’s torment of Georgia Tech continues

For the second time in as many games, Georgia Tech was in position for a win over an ACC powerhouse that would have drastically changed the shape of its season. But, again, the Yellow Jackets had little to show for their effort except disappointment and regret.
Tuesday night in Durham, N.C., Tech came up short, a 75-68 loser to Duke in which the Jackets were tied with the Blue Devils with 1:37 to play and had a possession to take the lead with about 75 seconds to play.
However, failure to execute in the final possessions and game-winning plays by Duke instead sent the Jackets to their 14th consecutive loss to the Blue Devils and their 11th in a row at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The loss joined the Jackets’ 64-62 defeat on Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va., to No. 8 Virginia in a costly collection of near-misses.
Tech (7-5 overall, 3-3 ACC) now faces a much sterner challenge to make a run at its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010, a stated goal for coach Josh Pastner’s team and one that he would seem to have the roster to accomplish. Duke (6-5, 4-3) ended a three-game losing streak and has won 38 of the past 41 meetings against the Jackets.
“I’d be lying to you if I told you I wasn’t sick to my stomach knowing that these two opportunities …” Pastner said, his thought trailing off. “We should have won both games.”
While Tech had played near its peak for much of the game against Virginia, only to be outdone in the closing minutes by the Cavaliers’ defensive might and shot-making by center Jay Huff and forward Sam Hauser, the Jackets sabotaged themselves with a poor first half against the Blue Devils.
The Jackets were off offensively, often looking for their own shot and missing when they did. Duke went into the half up 33-25 after finishing on a 10-0 run. It was the Jackets’ lowest-scoring half of the season. Tech shot 10-for-31 from the field (32.3%), including 3-for-13 from 3-point range (23.1%). In the first two games out of their 17-day break, the Jackets had shot 51.4% from the field and 59.5% from 3-point range.
“I think we played a terrible half,” said guard Jose Alvarado, who delivered yet another mesmerizing performance with a game-high 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. “They got up and they got their confidence going.”
Tech fell behind as many as 11 in the second half. The Jackets were able to rally, but gone was any opportunity to build any margin to withstand the play of Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson, a potential lottery pick who scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Pastner called it the team’s worst first half since the season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer, and that was probably a generous assessment.
“I don’t know why we played like that,” Pastner said of the team’s first half. “I don’t have an explanation. We had bad shots, bad shot selection. I thought we played selfish in the first half, I thought our cutting was very slow.”
