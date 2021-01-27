Duke’s torment of Georgia Tech continues

While Tech had played near its peak for much of the game against Virginia, only to be outdone in the closing minutes by the Cavaliers’ defensive might and shot-making by center Jay Huff and forward Sam Hauser, the Jackets sabotaged themselves with a poor first half against the Blue Devils.

The Jackets were off offensively, often looking for their own shot and missing when they did. Duke went into the half up 33-25 after finishing on a 10-0 run. It was the Jackets’ lowest-scoring half of the season. Tech shot 10-for-31 from the field (32.3%), including 3-for-13 from 3-point range (23.1%). In the first two games out of their 17-day break, the Jackets had shot 51.4% from the field and 59.5% from 3-point range.

“I think we played a terrible half,” said guard Jose Alvarado, who delivered yet another mesmerizing performance with a game-high 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. “They got up and they got their confidence going.”

Tech fell behind as many as 11 in the second half. The Jackets were able to rally, but gone was any opportunity to build any margin to withstand the play of Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson, a potential lottery pick who scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Pastner called it the team’s worst first half since the season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer, and that was probably a generous assessment.

“I don’t know why we played like that,” Pastner said of the team’s first half. “I don’t have an explanation. We had bad shots, bad shot selection. I thought we played selfish in the first half, I thought our cutting was very slow.”

Story will be updated