Georgia Tech

Displaced Valdosta State football team practices at Georgia Tech

Fallen trees are seen near Valdosta State University, Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Valdosta. The devastation in Valdosta was extensive after the South Georgia city was battered with hurricane-force winds on Helene’s path across the state. Damaging Helene has swept through Georgia, leading to at least 15 deaths. All 159 counties are now assessing the devastation and working to rebuild, even as serious flooding risks linger. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fallen trees are seen near Valdosta State University, Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Valdosta. The devastation in Valdosta was extensive after the South Georgia city was battered with hurricane-force winds on Helene’s path across the state. Damaging Helene has swept through Georgia, leading to at least 15 deaths. All 159 counties are now assessing the devastation and working to rebuild, even as serious flooding risks linger. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech athletics department and football program opened its door to Valdosta State this week, a team displaced by Hurricane Helene.

The Blazers, in preparation for a game at Shorter at noon Saturday, have been housed on Georgia State’s campus for much of the week, according to a report by FootballScoop.com. Last weekend’s game against West Alabama was canceled because of Helene.

Coached by Tremaine Jackson, the Blazers have worked out this week at the Brock Football Practice Facility, practicing Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“A major thank you to Georgia Tech Football and everyone involved in helping keep our football team prepared for this week by letting the team practice at the beautiful Mary R & John F. Brock Football Practice Facility,” Valdosta State football posted on its Instagram account Wednesday. “Specifically, thank you to (Tech athletic director) J Batt, (Tech coach) Brent Key, (Tech offensive coordinator and Valdosta State alumnus) Buster Faulkner and (Tech director of football operations) Josh Thompson for making this all happen.”

Valdosta State is 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll in Division II.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What did we learn from Georgia’s 41-34 loss to Alabama?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech still looking to get ground game on track
Placeholder Image

GHSA considers postponing football playoffs one week because of storm
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech looking to upend undefeated Duke on Saturday
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Georgia Tech still looking to get ground game on track
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship