Displaced Valdosta State football team practices at Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech athletics department and football program opened its door to Valdosta State this week, a team displaced by Hurricane Helene.

The Blazers, in preparation for a game at Shorter at noon Saturday, have been housed on Georgia State’s campus for much of the week, according to a report by FootballScoop.com. Last weekend’s game against West Alabama was canceled because of Helene.

Coached by Tremaine Jackson, the Blazers have worked out this week at the Brock Football Practice Facility, practicing Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.