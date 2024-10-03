Displaced Valdosta State football team practices at Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech athletics department and football program opened its door to Valdosta State this week, a team displaced by Hurricane Helene.
The Blazers, in preparation for a game at Shorter at noon Saturday, have been housed on Georgia State’s campus for much of the week, according to a report by FootballScoop.com. Last weekend’s game against West Alabama was canceled because of Helene.
Coached by Tremaine Jackson, the Blazers have worked out this week at the Brock Football Practice Facility, practicing Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
“A major thank you to Georgia Tech Football and everyone involved in helping keep our football team prepared for this week by letting the team practice at the beautiful Mary R & John F. Brock Football Practice Facility,” Valdosta State football posted on its Instagram account Wednesday. “Specifically, thank you to (Tech athletic director) J Batt, (Tech coach) Brent Key, (Tech offensive coordinator and Valdosta State alumnus) Buster Faulkner and (Tech director of football operations) Josh Thompson for making this all happen.”
Valdosta State is 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll in Division II.
