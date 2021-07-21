Devin Elllison, Michael Rankins leaving Georgia Tech team

Ellison, who was a member of the 2019 signing class, was placed on medical scholarship and will remain at Tech. After appearing in one game in his freshman season in 2019, Ellison did not play in the 2020 season after he underwent a procedure to repair his knee. He made his decision to retire after the procedure did not alleviate the pain in the knee as much as hoped, Ellison told the AJC Wednesday. Ellison said that he will try to help the team however he can and plans to graduate from Tech.

“It was a tough decision, but the injuries hindered me from ever being able to perform 100%, which is critical at this level of play,” Ellison wrote in a private Twitter message to the AJC.