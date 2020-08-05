Devin Cochran not enrolling at Georgia Tech as grad transfer

Cochran, a Greater Atlanta Christian School graduate, was expected to plug in at one of the tackle spots and provide solid play for the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Cochran, listed at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, started 32 games in three seasons at Vanderbilt, playing at both right and left tackle.

Collins did not give a reason for Cochran’s decision, giving Cochran the space to make any explanation on his own terms. Cochran has been finishing up his degree at Vanderbilt this summer. It isn’t unusual for an athlete planning to leave his original school as a grad transfer to finish coursework in the summer and transfer at that point. In an interview with the AJC in May, Cochran seemed eager to play for Tech and learn from offensive-line coach Brent Key.