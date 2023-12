Dennis Scott, Matt Wieters among Georgia Tech graduates this semester

Also, former Yellow Jackets baseball Andrew Jenkins, now a member of the Detroit Tigers organization, received his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Here’s the list of athletes who graduated:

Baseball

Andrew Jenkins (business administration)

Matt Wieters (business administration)

Men’s basketball

Dennis Scott (executive MBA)

Women’s cross country/track and field

Ashley Sechrest (industrial engineering)

Football

D’Quan Douse (history, technology and society)

Zach Gibson (literature, media and communication)

Kevin Harris (business administration)

Kenan Johnson (business administration)

Jason Moore (business administration)

Matthew Morgan (civil engineering)

Will Scissum (civil engineering)

Paul Tchio (literature, media and communication)

Kenyatta Watson II (literature, media and communication)

Softball

Caroline Davis (biology)

Men’s swimming and diving

Daniel Kertesz (business administration)

Women’s tennis

Monika Dedaj (business administration)

Men’s track and field

Matthew Mazzacano (industrial engineering)

Volleyball

Paola Pimentel (business administration)