Demaryius Thomas, Shawn Jones to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Jones was chosen as part of the eight-member 2023 class in October. Thomas was selected to join the class in January as one of four legends to be inducted posthumously.

Coming to Tech after a standout career at Thomasville High, Jones was a four-year starter for the Jackets, the ACC rookie of the year in 1989 and a two-time All-ACC selection. He came to own numerous Tech records and and multiple ACC records. Most memorably, Jones led coach Bobby Ross’ team to the national title in 1990, winning game MVP honors in the Jackets’ 1991 Citrus Bowl win over Nebraska.