Demaryius Thomas funeral, service set

The funeral for Demaryius Thomas will take place at the gymnasium of West Laurens High in Laurens County on Saturday at 11 a.m. West Laurens is the alma mater of Thomas, the Georgia Tech All-American who died Thursday at his home in Roswell at the age of 33.
The death of Thomas, who overcame a difficult childhood to star at Tech and then make five Pro Bowls and win a Super Bowl in a 10-year NFL career, came as a shock to friends, family, teammates and thousands of fans at the college and professional levels. Thomas became a beloved figure for his humble and giving nature as much as for his superior play on the field.
The public is invited to attend the service.
The Denver Broncos, Thomas’ team for nine of his 10 NFL seasons, will also hold an invitation-only service on Monday at Tech’s McCamish Pavilion in conjunction with the NFL and in collaboration with Thomas’ family.
