Football community reacts to the , death of Demaryius Thomas.Former NFL wide receiver and Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his home in Georgia on Dec. 9.Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his home in Georgia on Dec. 9.Investigators believe his death was caused by a medical issue.Investigators believe his death was caused by a medical issue.The news shook the football community, with many taking to social media to express their disbelief and pay their respects.The news shook the football community, with many taking to social media to express their disbelief and pay their respects