Demaryius Thomas among Georgia Tech’s 2023 Hall of Fame class

The late Demaryius Thomas was announced Thursday as one of six former Georgia Tech athletes chosen for induction into the school’s sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. Thomas was an All-American wide receiver who went on to make five Pro Bowls before his death at the age of 33 in December 2021.
The five others are Kevin King (tennis), Steve Marcelle (track and field), Mark Pope (baseball), Hope Rush-Songalia (softball) and James White (golf). The Tech greats will be honored Oct. 20-21 on the weekend of the football team’s home game against Boston College.
King, who played 2009-12, was a two-time All-American and owns the second most doubles wins in school history. Marcelle (2007-10) continues to hold the school records in the outdoor and indoor shot put, won five ACC titles and was named the most valuable performer of the 2009 ACC outdoor track and field championship. Pope (2009-11) was a second-team All-American, put together a 24-6 career record with a 3.00 career ERA and was a fifth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres.
Rush-Songalia (2010-13) was possibly the two-way player in team history with 60 career home runs (second most in Tech history and fourth most in the ACC) and school top-five career marks in 11 other hitting and pitching categories. She was a part of four ACC regular-season or tournament championships. White (2008-12) remains the only Tech golfer to be a part of four ACC championship teams. He was a two-time All-American and won the 2012 Byron Nelson Award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate golfer.
The 2023 class will be celebrated with the 2022 class, which did not have an induction ceremony last year. The members of that class are Andrew Gardner (football), Guillermo Gomez (men’s tennis), Paul Hewitt (men’s basketball), Shantia Moss (women’s track and field), Joshua Nesbitt (football), Evan Stowers (men’s swimming and diving) and Whitney (Haller) Stripling (softball).
