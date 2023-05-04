Demaryius Thomas among Georgia Tech’s 2023 Hall of Fame class

The five others are Kevin King (tennis), Steve Marcelle (track and field), Mark Pope (baseball), Hope Rush-Songalia (softball) and James White (golf). The Tech greats will be honored Oct. 20-21 on the weekend of the football team’s home game against Boston College.

King, who played 2009-12, was a two-time All-American and owns the second most doubles wins in school history. Marcelle (2007-10) continues to hold the school records in the outdoor and indoor shot put, won five ACC titles and was named the most valuable performer of the 2009 ACC outdoor track and field championship. Pope (2009-11) was a second-team All-American, put together a 24-6 career record with a 3.00 career ERA and was a fifth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres.