Deivon Smith’s transfer to Georgia Tech official

Smith, who was a four-star prospect coming out of Grayson High in 2020, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on March 31 and on April 14 announced that he was transferring to Tech.

Smith played one season at Mississippi State and will have four seasons of eligibility due to the NCAA’s granting all fall- and winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He’ll be able to compete in the 2021-22 season, as the NCAA has passed legislation granting all Division I athletes the ability to transfer once and not have to sit out a year.