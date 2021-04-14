Mississippi State transfer Deivon Smith commits to Georgia Tech

Smith announced the decision with a tweet. Smith was a four-star prospect at Grayson and was ranked the No. 63 prospect in the 2020 class (247Sports Composite). Tech coaches pursued him hard before he chose Mississippi State.

Landing Smith is a noteworthy win out of the transfer portal for coach Josh Pastner, who has done well in landing transfers returning to Georgia. Pastner previously received center James Banks (Texas), forward Jordan Usher (USC) and guards Kyle Sturdivant (USC) and Bubba Parham (VMI) as transfers, all players from metro Atlanta who had left the state before deciding to return home.