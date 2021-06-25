Deivon Smith falls short in bid to make U19 U.S. national team

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith did not survive the final cut for the U.S. U19 national team that will play in a junior world championship in July. Smith, one of 26 players invited to try out, had made it through the first cutdown, to 17.
USA Basketball announced the 12-man team late Thursday evening. The team will play in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia, held July 3-11.
For Tech and Smith, there is the benefit that Smith can return to campus and rejoin summer workouts with the team. Smith, from Grayson High, transferred to Tech from Mississippi State in April. The tryout began Sunday. The team is coached by TCU’s Jamie Dixon.
